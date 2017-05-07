Wells Fargo considered success by all involved

The three years that went into planning the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club seemed to pay off as the tournament wrapped up on Sunday.

Organizers and patrons alike agreed that the tournament was a success.

"It's been a marvelous week," Wells Fargo Executive Director Kym Hougham said.

Some of the best golfers in the world were on display this week in Wilmington, but it's the work that went into the tournament that impressed so many.

"The product that was out here was three years in the making, and when you can plan that long, you can really fine tune things," Hougham said. "That's what we were able to do. "

The fear in most people's minds going into the week was traffic and using the shuttle system.

However, most people at the tournament said the shuttles were easy to use and even provided a fun way to meet new people.

"The ease of getting in and out and how Wilmington has done it is very, very impressive," said Roy Archambault from Wilmington.

The feeling at the championship was one of excitement and gratitude, something Hougham said was a testament to the people of Wilmington.

"It just created an atmosphere that is hard to duplicate, and I think it's not something you can really plan," he said. "It just a feel that happens."

Hougham also said he was hopeful that everyone enjoyed the tournament.

Archambault said he thinks that anyone who didn't attend the tournament truly missed something special.

"I wish you were here. It's absolutely a gorgeous day, gorgeous fairways, and to watch these people play in person is phenomenal," Archambault said.

The Wells Fargo Championship might have only been in Wilmington for one year, but don't count out Eagle Point as a possible host for another PGA tournament.

"I'll say this, Wilmington and Eagle Point definitely put their best foot forward, and they certainly deserve a look if there's ever an opportunity," Hougham said.

