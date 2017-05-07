May 7 to 13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

May 7 to 13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT) The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT)
Here are the 2017 tropical storm and hurricane names for the Atlantic Basin. As of the May 7, 2017 publication of this article, the Atlantic had already given life to Tropical Storm Arlene in April. (Source: WECT) Here are the 2017 tropical storm and hurricane names for the Atlantic Basin. As of the May 7, 2017 publication of this article, the Atlantic had already given life to Tropical Storm Arlene in April. (Source: WECT)

Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Do you know your property's risk for the flooding, wind, and surge that hurricanes can bring? Do you have a hurricane kit? An evacuation plan? And are you prepared, if and when the time comes, to take action?

Your First Alert Weather Team guided you through the inception, approach, onslaught, and aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in October of 2016 - and dozens of other storms over the decades. And this year, we're offering you something different: a completely digital hurricane survival guide. Look for the guide to hit wect.com and your WECT Mobile Weather App between now and June.

Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 through November 30. An average Atlantic hurricane season produces a total of 12 named tropical storms and, of those, 5 hurricanes and 2 major (Cat. 3+) hurricanes. Most long-range hurricane predictions for the 2017 season account for a possible slow-developing El Nino pattern and, consequently, near-average Atlantic hurricane activity.

#ItOnlyTakesOne storm to change your life forever. This hurricane season, thanks for staying weather-aware with your First Alert Weather Team!

