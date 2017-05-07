Wife charged in stabbing death of husband after argument

Authorities say a 28-year-old North Carolina woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing of her husband. (Source: Raycom Media)

New Bern Police said in a news release that officers found 40-year-old Kenneth Tankson wounded around 4:20 a.m. Saturday and he died a short time later at the hospital.

Authorities say Tankson got into an argument with his wife, Whittney Tankson, just before the stabbing. Police did not say what the couple was arguing about.

Whittney Tankson was arrested at the scene and charged with an open count of murder. It wasn't known if she had a lawyer.

