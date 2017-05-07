One person injured in early morning shooting in Wilmington

Units responded to the scene of an early morning shooting in Wilmington Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Wilmington Sunday.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the shooting happened at the Sportsman Club on Castle Street.

The call came in at 2:08 a.m.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the victims injuries are non life threatening.

