Sharpe and Mims leads Diamond Hawks past Huskies 11-4

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - UNCW's Brian Mims homered twice and knocked in five runs to help back the two-hit pitching of Zarion Sharpe as the Seahawks clinched a series win over Northeastern on Saturday at Brooks Field with an 11-4 win.

The Seahawks bumped their record to 23-22 overall and moved into a tie for first in the Colonial Athletic Association with NU and William & Mary, all with 11-6 records. The Huskies dropped their fourth consecutive outing and dipped to 22-21.

Mims finished with three hits and five runs batted in on the night while raising his home run total to seven while UNCW banged four round trippers on the night. Adding home runs for UNCW were Casey Golden and Ryan Jeffers. Golden added three hits for the second straight night and led off UNCW's bottom of the first with a homer, his 13th of the season.

Sharpe (5-1), meanwhile, held the Huskies hitless into the seventh inning when Ryan Solomon broke up his no-hit attempt with a home run. Sharpe, who won his fifth consecutive start, allowed just two hits and two runs over 8.1 innings while walking two and striking out five.

Solomon and Jimmy hand both finished with two hits to pace the Huskies. Cam Walsh came off the bench late and drove in two runs with a ninth inning single. Solomon's home run was his third of the season.

David Stiehl (4-4) took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, over 2.2 innings.

Up next: The Seahawks and Huskies close out the series with a 2 p.m. start on Sunday. Prior to the game, UNCW will honor its eight seniors.

How it happened: Golden led off the inning with a home run on the second pitch he saw. Mims drove in the first of his five RBI's with a single and Riley Zayicek made it 3-0 later in the inning with a RBI ground out.

Home Runs: Northeastern: (Solomon (3, off Sharpe in the seventh inning, none on, one out); UNCW: Golden (13, off Stiehl in the first inning, leading off), Mims (7, off Robinson in the fourth inning, two on, one out; off Jahn in the sixth inning, leading off); Jeffers (10, off Jahn in the sixth inning, none on, one out)

Inside the box score: For Golden, it was his third career homer to lead off a game for the Seahawks ... Sharpe allowed just a walk in the fourth inning and committed a fielding error in the third until Solomon's homer in the seventh ... UNCW landed its leadoff hitter on base five times.

Notes: The Seahawks improved to 13-1 all-time at home against Northeastern ... Terence Connelly collected his 200th career hit with a single in the first inning ... UNCW leads the CAA with 65 home runs ... With two home runs in this series, Casey Golden moved into a tie for fourth with current assistant coach Robbie Monday for 32 career home runs.