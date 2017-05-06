Wells Fargo leaderboard crowded heading into final round

Dustin Johnson had four birdies on his back nine and no bogeys to move into a tied for 14th place at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.. (Source: WECT)

A full day of golf Saturday at Eagle Point Golf Club ended with 13 players within three shots of the Wells Fargo Championship lead.

Sixty-eight players had to finish their suspended second rounds Saturday morning before third-round play could begin, but the inclement weather that forced a three-hour delay prior to the start of Friday's second round gave way to partly cloudy or sunny skies Saturday.

Players did have to deal with strong, swirling winds in the third round, but a bunch of them finished with scores in the 60s, including leader Patrick Reed, who fired a 5-under 67 to move to 8-under heading into Sunday's final round.

"Normally a couple of guys separate themselves from the pack," Reed said after his round. "(The crowded leaderboard) just means it's gonna be more fun on Sunday."

Reed recorded four birdies on the back nine, including consecutive birdies on 17 and 18 to give himself a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, who chipped in for birdie on 18, and Alex Noren. A quartet of players are tied for fourth at 6-under and six more will start the fourth round at 5-under.

Fan favorite Phil Mickelson and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson are two of five players at 4-under. Mickelson, a five-time major champion who has played 20 tournaments in North Carolina without a victory, said adjusting to the windy conditions Saturday was not too difficult or unexpected.

"The wind changed and I think this was an easier wind than we played the first two days," said the man known as Lefty who has enjoyed a massive, vocal following all week at Eagle Point. "This seemed to make a lot more birdie holes out there, I thought, and it was a good round. I'm not disappointed with it, but I certainly felt like there were more opportunities."

Whether or not he can catch the leaders today, Mickelson said he is impressed with Eagle Point and Wilmington.

"I'm really pleasantly surprised how much support this tournament has had," Mickelson said. "It's just been spectacular how many people have come out, how fun it's been, how great the golf course is."

Other notables in the top 20 include Francesco Molinari (6-under), Billy Hurley III (5-under), Graeme McDowell (4-under) and Zach Johnson (3-under).

