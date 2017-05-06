Concessions at Wells Fargo do more than fill stomachs

Several local non-profits and charities have the chance to earn money for their organization at the tournament. (Source: WECT)

It's not just businesses that are profiting from the Wells Fargo Championship. Several local non-profits and charities have the chance to earn money for their organization at the tournament.

Those groups can volunteer at the concession stands all over Eagle Point Golf Club.

Once the tournament is over, Wells Fargo will cut the volunteers a check for their organization.

Steve Schiele is the Executive Chef for the championship. He said the tournament is very happy to give back to Wilmington.

"I just it's great for the community," he said. "They're really a super nice bunch of people. They're all excited to be here, and they are really motivated and happy to help people with their cause. They are doing a great job for us."

Joyce Crouch is a volunteer from the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She said her organization was overwhelmed by getting a percentage of the proceeds.

"Thanks can not be said enough for this opportunity,' said Crouch. "We are very appreciative and grateful.'

