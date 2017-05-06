Latest exercise trend: Goat yoga held at Tidal Creek Co-op

Be LIFE Farm partnered with Tidal Cree Co-op to hold a Goats on the Grass event Saturday. (Source: WECT)

Goat yoga, the cutest but maybe strangest exercise trend was held at Tidal Creek Co-op Saturday.

The event was put on by Be LIFE Farm and featured many goat yoga sessions throughout the day as well as a baby goat petting area.

Yogi's who participated in the goat yoga sessions said it's a trend they've seen on social media for a while and were excited to try it out.

Doing yoga with goats is said to help keep the yogis centered, lower blood pressure and assist with relaxation.

This was the first time doing goat yoga for participant Elissa Riley. After finishing the class she said she felt the goats fit well in the class because they were very docile but interactive at the same time.

"Goats in general are just very docile animals," Riley said. "They're not scared of humans. They interact with them very well. And the kids can be very playful. So when you get them in a setting with people they're very much interacting with them. Versus some other animals I think would kind of be not wanting to do anything with the people."

After the yoga session, all participants were given free soap from Be LIFE Farm which they make using the goat milk and sell in the Tidal Creek Co-op.

There was also goat-themed art projects for kids, live music with the Broccoli Brothers Circus and a pop up arts and crafts fair featuring all local artists.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.