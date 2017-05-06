Man brings one of a kind souvenir to Wells Fargo Championship

Mike Pugh wears a hat you won't find on anyone else at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Source: WECT)

Mike Pugh wears a hat you won't find on anyone else at the Wells Fargo Championship.

His signature hard hat with Wells Fargo decals is a one of a kind masterpiece Pugh created after working for years at the Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, site of the previous 14 Wells Fargo tournaments.

"We would use the sticker to put on the buckets while we were cutting greens and tees to collect the grass," Pugh said during Saturday's round at Eagle Point Golf Club. "I said, 'Hey, can I get a stack of that? I got an idea.'"

That idea turned into Pugh's unique golf accessory. He said he always gets a lot of compliments when he's out on the course.

Pugh thinks the hat is a reflection of himself and the sport he loves.

"I'm a knucklehead. I'm a one of a kind kind of guy," he said. "I just like to be different and have a good time. It's just a great place to come and see many different people. It's a fun time."

After years of working at the tournament in Charlotte, Pugh said he was impressed by the job Wilmington has done hosting this year's Wells Fargo event.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.