UNCW's CJ Bryce given release to transfer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

According to ESPN college basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello, UNCW's CJ Bryce has been given his release to transfer.

Borzello posted a tweet Saturday afternoon with saying that a source told ESPN the news.

According to Borzello, this also means that Bryce immediately becomes the best available sit-out transfer on the market. 

