UNCW's CJ Bryce given release to transfer

According to ESPN college basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello, UNCW's CJ Bryce has been given his release to transfer.

Borzello posted a tweet Saturday afternoon with saying that a source told ESPN the news.

UNC Wilmington's CJ Bryce has been given his release to transfer, source told ESPN. First-team all-CAA, 17.4 PPG. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 6, 2017

According to Borzello, this also means that Bryce immediately becomes the best available sit-out transfer on the market.

By the way, CJ Bryce immediately becomes the best available sit-out transfer on the market. https://t.co/uXRRTPjdZT — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 6, 2017

