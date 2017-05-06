Boy overcomes disability to watch Wells Fargo Championship

Nothing will stop 12 year-old Kennan Royalty from watching the Wells Fargo Championship with his dad. (Source: WECT)

Nothing will stop 12-year-old Kennan Royalty from watching the Wells Fargo Championship with his dad.

This young golfer was born with extra tendons and bones in his feet, and he recently had surgery on his right foot to remove them.

However, that didn't stop Royalty from making the two-hour trip from Raleigh to watch some of the best golfers in the world.

"It's been a little difficult, but it's also been pretty fun," said Royalty, who is the younger brother of Alex Royalty, a UNCW pitcher.

He was able to navigate the greens on a scooter, and he said he wasn't going to let the surgery keep him from playing the sport he loves.

"I'm not going to let it," Royalty said. "I'm just going to get all this stuff done early, so I can just try and do my best later."

Royalty still has to have surgery on his left foot.

His father, Doug, said he thinks his son's work ethic will land him on the pro stage one day.

"He will probably be out 10 months or 11 months, and then he can get back into golf," Doug said. "That's the perseverance that makes a good golfer, so I am hoping once he gets his feet healthy again, he will be on the other side of the fence."

