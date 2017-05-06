UNCW celebrates class of 2017

More than 2,200 undergrates, 400 graduate students, and 15 doctoral students graduated Friday and Saturday. (Source: UNCW)

UNCW graduation was held May 5-6.

Four commencement ceremonies were held for the class of 2017.

According to UNCW, more than 2,200 undergraduates, 400 graduate students, and 15 doctoral students participated in UNCW's 93rd graduation.

UNCW said this has been the largest commencement to date.

Cameron School of Business students and Watson College of Education and Health and Human Services students graduated on Friday May 5.

Sciences and Humanities in the College of Arts and Sciences and Creative Arts, Social Sciences and Graduate Liberal Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences graduated on Saturday May 6.

