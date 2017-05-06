One Tree Hill Convention returns to Wilmington

The One Tree Hill convention will take place at the Wilmington Convention Center May 5-7. (Source: Eyecon Wilmington)

Fans of the TV show One Tree Hill which was filmed in Wilmington from 2003-2012 will have the chance to see and mingle with their favorite stars from the show May 5-7 during the annual One Tree Hill Convention.

The convention will be held in downtown Wilmington at the Convention Center.

It will feature three days of star-studded fun with former actors and actresses from the show.

The event includes games, panels, celebrity Q&A's and photo ops, and autograph sessions.

Actors from the show who have confirmed they are coming to the convention are Sophia Bush, Shantel VanSanten and Brobert Buckley.

Sophia Bush played Brooke Davis on the show. She will be at the convention on Sunday and will participate in a Q&A session, autograph and photo op sessions and also in the private autograph session. According to the conventions website, there is also a special meet and greet in the works.

Shantel VanSanten played Quinn Evans. She will also be at the convention on Sunday and will participate in a Q&A, autograph and photo op sessions, as well as the private meet and greet autograph session.

Robert Buckley, who played Clay Evans, will be at the convention on Saturday and Sunday during autograph sessions, photo ops, the private meet & greet session, the Saturday evening banquet and Saturday Night Tric Party.

