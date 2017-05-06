Top-ranked player makes cut; third round underway

Dustin Johnson didn't finish strong, but he did enough to make the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship Saturday morning.

Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, shot a 3-over 75 at Eagle Point Golf Club in a second round that wasn't over until Saturday after Friday's round was suspended because of darkness. Sixty-eight players ended Friday's play without completing the second round due to early morning storms that delayed the start of the round for three hours.

After resuming play on No. 14 Saturday, Johnson went par-birdie-bogey-bogey-par to finish his 75. That left him at 1-over 145 after two rounds, right on the projected cutline.

The third round started around 10:30 Saturday morning. Francesco Molinari is the leader at 6-under followed by Billy Hurley III, Seamus Power and John Peterson all at 5-under. The leaders are scheduled to tee off at 12:50 p.m.

