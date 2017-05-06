What's For Lunch?

Bladen County
Chicken Nugget
Fresh Baked Biscuit
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Broccoli Spears
Spinach Salad
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corn Dog
Peaches
Baby Limas
Corn
Roll
Milk
Brunswick County
Cheese Pizza w/Marinara
Dipping Cup
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Garden Salad
Corn
Diced Pears
Pender County
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Patty SDW
Campfire Beans
Tomato Wedges
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Mixed fruit
Orange Juice
New Hanover County
Chicken Nuggets w/Rice & Gravy
Fish Filet Sandwich
Macaroni Salad
NC Sweet Potato
Garden Salad
Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Cole Slaw
Green Beans
Applesauce Cup
Whiteville Primary
Cheeseburger/Bun
Ham & Cheese/Bun
Seasoned Pinto Beans
Broccoli Dippers
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.