NC Senator visits Brunswick County

North Carolina State Senate Pro-Tempore Phil Berger spoke in Brunswick County on Friday night.

Sen. Berger was the keynote speaker at the Lincoln-Reagan dinner hosted by the Brunswick County Republican Party.

There was a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and presentation.

Berger told the crowd about what Republicans were working on in Raleigh and thanked them for their support over the last year.

He also talked about the importance of Republicans in Washington working to repeal Obamacare.

"I think Obamacare gave people access to insurance," Berger said. "The problem is access to care. If you've got insurance, but you can't use it because your deductible is so high and you can't get care, then insurance doesn't do you any good. Unfortunately, Obamacare had a lot of those results."

Berger also discussed the state budget and next year's elections.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.