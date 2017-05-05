BCS not considering cuts to art, music, PE

Brunswick County Schools recently approved a one-week teacher academy for teachers who want to get a jump-start on the school year, and said they won't have to cut art, music and physical education classes because of class size reduction legislation.
The teacher academy and class size reductions were the main topics during the Brunswick County Board of Education's discussion of the superintendent's budget requests on April 28.
Some of the highlights of the discussion were:
On April 27, Gov. Roy Cooper signed compromise legislation that will allow class-size mandates in North Carolina's early grades to be phased in over two years.
