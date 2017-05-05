BCS not considering cuts to art, music, PE

Brunswick County Schools recently approved a one-week teacher academy for teachers who want to get a jump-start on the school year, and said they won't have to cut art, music and physical education classes because of class size reduction legislation.

The teacher academy and class size reductions were the main topics during the Brunswick County Board of Education's discussion of the superintendent's budget requests on April 28.

Some of the highlights of the discussion were:

Although the timeline for full implementation was moved back one year to 2018-2019, class-size reductions in grades K-3 are still required, beginning next school year.

Thirty-two teaching positions were funded in the 2017-2018 budget to implement the K-3 class-size reductions. Because there are no new dollars available to fund these positions, they are the result of redirecting existing funds.

BCS considered several options to meet the new class-size reduction requirements to minimize impact K-12. Unlike many systems in North Carolina, BCS did not consider reductions in resource/elective programs such as art, music, and physical education.

To help fund the 32 teaching positions necessary to meet the class-size reduction requirements, BCS has opted to return elementary literacy teachers to classroom positions.

The teacher assistant allotment was reduced by 20 positions. These positions will be absorbed through retirements, vacancies, and transfers.

By approaching the class-size reductions in this manner, the BCS school system will avoid any layoffs, also known as reductions in force (RIF).

On April 27, Gov. Roy Cooper signed compromise legislation that will allow class-size mandates in North Carolina's early grades to be phased in over two years.

