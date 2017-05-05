Cyclists stop in Tabor City to honor fallen officer

As part of Law Enforcement United's national campaign, cyclists stopped to honor a fallen officer in Tabor City on Friday. (Source: WECT)

Officers ride from Florida to Washington, DC, ahead of National Police Week next week.

Among the crowd waiting to greet them Friday was Tony Miller, whose son was an officer with the department 13 years ago. Shane Miller was killed on his first day on the job. The 27-year-old was riding as a passenger in a patrol car when he was hit during a car chase.

“The Lord took him before he could fulfill his life’s dream," Tony Miller said. "We have to live with that and we will live with that.”

Shane Miller was a firefighter and an EMT before he became an officer. His father said it was all Shane ever wanted to do.

Tony Miller gave officers a flag to carry with them to DC, and they gave him patches from the departments they represent.

Rich Gallo is a ride director with Law Enforcement United, and he said it's a bond that all officers understand.

“Besides the fact that you’re part of the brotherhood or sisterhood of law enforcement, we each have a connection to fallen officers,” Gallo said. “Even with those losses, we consider it a privilege to be able to honor those who have fallen and remember their sacrifice and honor their memory.”

Law Enforcement United raises money for several police organizations, including a camp program for children of men and women killed while on duty.

Tony Miller and his wife plan to attend a national ceremony honoring officers next week.

