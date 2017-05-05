Chadbourn hires new town manager

At a special meeting on Friday, Chadbourn town council voted to hire a new town manager. (Source: WECT)

At a special meeting on Friday, Chadbourn town council voted to hire a new town manager. Trey Burke will take over the role immediately, replacing interim town manager Patricia Garrell.

Mayor Phillip Britt said Burke has an extensive background in grant-writing, and the town hopes that skill will help attract new businesses.

"He's coming in wanting to help us fix our infrastructure, help with our infrastructure," Britt said. "We've got a good group of guys here and all they need is the money and they already have the know-how."

Burke was offered a starting salary of $50,000 per year.

