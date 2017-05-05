Admiration for the pros goes deeper than the game

Bridgette Williams took her dad and husband around the Eagle Point course Friday in search of the two golfers. (Source: WECT)

Ernie Els and Retief Goosen are glorified in the Williams household.

Bridgette Williams took her dad and husband around the Eagle Point Golf Club course Friday in search of the two golfers.

But her love for Els goes beyond the game. She's passionate about autism awareness and is impressed with Els' push for the cause.

"I think if you look at how much Ernie has done for the world of autism, as far as giving back and raising funds and just putting it out there, that's been pretty tremendous," Williams said. "He's used his golf as a stand to do it."

Doctor's diagnosed Els' son with autism at a young age, so their family started the Els for Autism Foundation. Their creation paved the way for a 26-acre facility that provides services for autism communities.

