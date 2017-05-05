EXCLUSIVE: Two-time U.S. Open champ Retief Goosen raves about Eagle Point

Two-time U.S. Open winner Retief Goosen raved about Eagle Point Golf Club Friday.

In an exclusive interview with WECT, Goosen talked about the course as he prepared for a 3:30 p.m. tee time.

"It's as good a condition as we can get it," Goosen said about Eagle Point.

Goosen, a South African native, has played America's best courses and he said Eagle Point has a good feel.

"It's very much got an Augusta feel," Goosen said, referring to Augusta National in Georgia, site of the Masters. "Quail Hollow is a great golf course, too, but this golf course has a bit of a different feel."

Goosen admits his play at the start of the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday was a little rocky, but he was able to get his game back on course.

"I got off to a bad start yesterday, but played really well after that to finish at 2-under," Goosen said. "The conditions were tricky, and today the conditions are going to even more tricky."

Goosen admits Friday's competition will be far more challenging because of the wet grounds and wind.

"The ball is going to play completely different than it did yesterday," he said with a look of concern. "The ball was running a long way, and it's not today so you have to change your game plan a little. The wind is also in a different direction. With the winds swirling, it's not easy to judge your shot."

Whatever happens, Goosen says he's hoping for big crowds and a great tournament.

"Lots of crowds out here," he said with a smile. "It's a wonderful place to be."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.