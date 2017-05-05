Heavy rains clear, beautiful day for Round 2 of PGA tournament

Ernie Els and Retief Goosen are glorified in the Williams household. Bridgette Williams took her dad and husband around the Eagle Point course Friday in search of the two golfers.More >>
Leroy, a chef at Hawthorne retirement center, must have done something right. His boss gave him a pair of tickets to the Wells Fargo Championship and he gave them to his wife as a surprise.More >>
A torrential downpour started the day - lighting and tornado warnings the talk of the morning. But by 9:50 a.m., Eagle Point was ready to play as golfers began round two with the goal of making Friday night's cut in mind.More >>
You don’t have to look far to see there are dozens with supplies to keep people safe. There are four EMT medical tents in various locations along the golf course ready for any kind of emergency.More >>
Two-time U.S. Open winner Retief Goosen raved about Eagle Point Golf Club Friday. In an exclusive interview with WECT, Goosen talked about the course as he prepared for a 3:30 p.m. tee time.More >>
