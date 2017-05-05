Heavy rains clear, beautiful day for Round 2 of PGA tournament

Round Two continued Friday despite heavy rains to begin the day (Source:WECT)

2:45 PM update

A torrential downpour started the day. Lightning and tornado warnings were the talk of the morning.

But by 9:50 a.m., Eagle Point Golf Club was ready for play as golfers began Round 2 with the goal of making Friday night's cut in mind.

Francesco Molinari held the lead when the day started with his tee time set for 4:39 p.m. Grayson Murray charged to the lead at 7-under through eight holes, but he double bogeyed the par-4 ninth, which placed him back in second midway through his round.

The course drained relatively well from the morning downpour, and did not seem to have a noticeable effect on competitors. Through five hours of play, the top 17 on the scoreboard had combined for 41 birdies and 27 bogeys.

Round 2 began with a three-hour delay. The original tee time was scheduled for 6:50 a.m.

Dustin Johnson's round is scheduled to begin just after 4 p.m. Four of the top eight golfers had yet to tee off by 3:30 p.m.

This article will continue to be updated as the round progresses.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.