Heavy rain clears out, Friday turns sunny at Wells Fargo Championship

A day that started with torrential downpours, lightning and tornado warnings nearby ended with bright sunshine and wind at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.

Friday's play also ended with 68 players having yet to complete the second round.

Four players are tied for the lead at 5-under and two -- Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power -- finished the second round before it was suspended by darkness. Play was delayed three hours Friday morning because of severe weather that moved through southeastern NC.

John Peterson and Francesco Molinari are also 5-under are tied for the lead at 5-under followed by a group of seven players at 4-under.

Play is scheduled to resume Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The projected cut is 1-over, but that could change with so many players having holes left to play in their second rounds. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson starts Saturday's play at even-par and notables Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson are both 1-under along with 2016 Wells Fargo winner James Hahn.

Two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen is 3-under and 2010 US Open champ Graeme McDowell is 2-under.

Grayson Murray charged to the lead at 7-under through eight holes, but he double bogeyed the par-4 ninth, which placed him back in second midway through his round. He wound up shooting a 73 and is one of the players at 4-under.

The course drained relatively well after the morning downpour, and players adjusted to the changes, going for pins after the passed.

Dustin Johnson pulled off an excellent recovery shot from the rough early in his round and WECT's AJ Ricketts captured it on video.

Dustin Johnson, from right beside the BBQ stand, gets out of it and sets himself up just off the green #PGAinILM pic.twitter.com/h657LngXRI — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) May 5, 2017

Johnson is 2-over through 13 holes in his second round.

