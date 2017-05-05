Heavy rain clears out, Friday turns sunny at Wells Fargo Championship

A day that started with torrential downpours, lightning and tornado warnings nearby ended with bright sunshine and wind at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club. Friday's play at Eagle Point Golf Club also ended with 68 players having yet to complete the second round.More >>
A day that started with torrential downpours, lightning and tornado warnings nearby ended with bright sunshine and wind at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club. Friday's play at Eagle Point Golf Club also ended with 68 players having yet to complete the second round.More >>
Fans young and old flock to the greens to spot their favorite golfer. Many people took a break to pick out a souvenir from their time at the tournament.More >>
Fans young and old flock to the greens to spot their favorite golfer. Many people took a break to pick out a souvenir from their time at the tournament.More >>
The rain poured on the Eagle Point golf course Friday morning, dumping about 1-3 inches of water.More >>
The rain poured on the Eagle Point Golf Club course Friday morning, dumping about 1-3 inches of water.More >>
Ernie Els and Retief Goosen are glorified in the Williams household. Bridgette Williams took her dad and husband around the Eagle Point course Friday in search of the two golfers.More >>
Ernie Els and Retief Goosen are glorified in the Williams household. Bridgette Williams took her dad and husband around the Eagle Point course Friday in search of the two golfers.More >>
Leroy, a chef at Hawthorne retirement center, must have done something right. His boss gave him a pair of tickets to the Wells Fargo Championship and he gave them to his wife as a surprise.More >>
Leroy, a chef at Hawthorne retirement center, must have done something right. His boss gave him a pair of tickets to the Wells Fargo Championship and he gave them to his wife as a surprise.More >>