Golf and biscuits: Crossing items off the bucket list

Golf and biscuits. That's all newlyweds Leroy and Yolanda Holley of Raleigh needed Friday to make their dreams come true.

Leroy, a chef at Hawthorne retirement center, must have done something right. His boss gave him a pair of tickets to the Wells Fargo Championship and he gave them to his wife as a surprise.

"He was surprised when he called me and told me I got tickets to the PGA tournament," Yolanda said. "I was like, 'What!? That is my bucket list item,' and he said, 'Really?'"

The couple drove from Raleigh to check out their first PGA tournament, something that has been at the top of Yolanda's bucket list for years.

"All I want to do is see Grayson Murray," Yolanda said, not knowing she would get the chance and then some.

The Holleys spotted Murray teeing off on the first hole as soon as they walked into Eagle Point Golf Club. Yolanda and Murray were wearing pink, but that was just the start of the fateful day.

As the Holleys watched Murray on No. 1, they learned they were standing next to the pro's mom and brother.

"It's cool the people that we just ran into were from Raleigh," said Cameron Murray, Grayson's brother. "He has his fans and he has his following. It's so great."

The couple walked the course with Murray's family, following the golfer throughout the day and watching him take the lead midday Friday. It was a dream come true for Yolanda.

Being a chef, Leroy was looking forward to the food at the tournament and just wanted to get his hands on a chicken biscuit, which he got. But in the end, he had more fun than he'd thought and said he would definitely go to another PGA event.

"I think this is great," Leroy said. "[It's] one of the best things I have experienced in my life."

