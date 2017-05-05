Getting in Eagle Point: Grabbing a look at the private club

Despite Eagle Point being in their back yard, there are some residents who live in Porter's Neck who have never stepped foot on the private course. (Source: Ryan Koresko | WECT)

"If you live in a golf community, then this is a golf event you kind of only watch on TV for so long," Maria Sawyer said. "It's in our own backyard and many people that I know of have never even been here although it's right across the street. It's a beautiful course."

Maria and John Sawyer took advantage of the Wells Fargo Championship taking over Eagle Point and used that as an excuse to check out the course designed by renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio.

The couple agreed with the rave reviews they have been hearing and are impressed with Eagle Point.

"I think this is a great spot," Maria Sawyer said. "If they would like to do it again this time next year, then it will be my second time seeing the place."

"If they plan to do it in the future, I think they have really outdone themselves and made a great impression," John Sawyer said.

Maria is a self-proclaimed good luck charm for Phil Mickelson, saying the pro recorded a birdie on the first four holes they saw him play.

The pair hopes to follow Mickelson Friday to see if their luck continues.

