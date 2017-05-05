Yard sale May 6

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - Noon

4715 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington

Silver lake Baptist Church



8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

210 Station Road, Wilmington

All Covenant Church

A little of this a little of that to benefit the Special Olympic Cheerleaders

7 a.m. Noon

309 Yorkshire Lane, Wilmington

Large sale hosted by 30 families. Children's items, clothing, housewares, appliances, furniture.

7 a.m. - ?

305 S.14th Street, Wilmington

Household goods, men's clothing, convalescent items (walkers, canes, etc.) plus-size clothing, and miscellaneous, most items for $3.00 or less

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1119 South Fourth Street, Wilmington

Faith Temple Church

Assorted, clothes shoes, hats, purses and many other items

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4116 Lockwood Drive, Wilmington

Alandale Subdivision Saturday

Multi family yard sales - kitchen chairs, household and kitchen items, pictures and books, boys and girls toys, girls size 6 to 6X clothing, girls shoes sizes 9 and 10, two radios with CD players, two DVD players and lots of great DVDs, bed and bath items. $1.00 and $2.00 ladies and men's clothing. Lots of sizes, jewelry, perfume, shoes and purses. Great Stuff!!! Cheap!! Everything will go! Free snacks!

7 a.m. - Noon

309 Yorkshire Lane, Wilmington

Clothing (adult, child, and infant), toys, books, household items, baby gear, and more!

7 a.m. - Noon until noon

7000 Quailwoods Road, Wilmington

Furniture, household items, gardening equipment

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1516 Searay Lane, Carolina Beach

Baby, motorcycle, household , dog items. Rain or shine

7 a.m. - ?

507 John D Barry Drive, Wilmington

Clothes, some furniture, lots of kitchen ware, miscellaneous items galore

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

801 North College Road, Wilmington

We also will be serving breakfast for a small fee

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS!

515 Sandcastle Court, Wilmington

Moving sale and all items must go! "Cash and Carry"! furniture, including end tables, TV stand, computer desk and chair, wicker chest, large, handsome leather chair; four solid wood bookshelves, glass-topped dining room table and six chairs, antique wall clock, old wash stand, kitchenware, housewares, lamps, art, books, and much more.

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - Noon

696 & 704 Jura Court, Shallotte

Proform XL crosswalk w/replacement parts, Closet Maid all purpose hang up support,cat tent, Bissell spot lifter with booklet, Craftsman two gal wet /dry vac with booklet, back support belt, travel baby crib with mattress, sheets & mosquito net, tow rope, small metal side table, tree stake kit (New), lamps, pictures, shower curtain, trash can, tooth brush holder & soap dish (Beach Theme) X-box 360 and games, tile saw, bicycles, lot of other household items.

8 a.m. - Noon

Windsor Park sports field, Leland (off highway 74/76 turn onto Enterprise Drive at Brunswick Community College)

Community yard sale with a wide variety of items

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. NON EARLY BIRDS!

6092 Blue Ray Drive, Leland

Grayson Park Subdivision (Parkside section, cul-de-sac end)

Two like-new matching Simmons twin beds with mattresses, twin girls comforter and sheet sets, two barely used adult bicycles, working and gently used treadmill, bar stools, leather rocker/recliner with massage in fair condition, antique mixer; working tube TV, gently used child car seats and booster seats, boogie boards, various household items, adult and children's clothes, toys, collectibles (vintage GI Joe; fisher price)

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

8114 Webster Court, Leland (off Hwy 17 in Carolynn Estates)

Tools, antiques, household items, clothing, some small furnishings, etc.

Columbus County

6 a.m. - ?

1007 North J.K. Powell Boulevard, Whiteville

Mission fundraiser for The Church at Northwood

Clothes, household items, toys, and much more!



Pender County

9 a.m. - Noon

3450 Hoover Road, Hampstead

Household, garden, and holiday items

8 a.m. - ?

910 East Fremont St, Burgaw

Multi family yard sale with clothing, household items, furniture, rugs, tools, toys and much more!

