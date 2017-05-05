CFCC to offer free parking for Wells Fargo attendees

In an effort to help alleviate traffic congestion in the Hampstead area for this week's Wells Fargo Championship, officials announced Friday that people attending the golf tournament can park at Cape Fear Community College's parking deck and surface lot in downtown Wilmington for free this weekend.

Beginning Saturday and lasting through Sunday, Wells Fargo ticket holders can park at:

CFCC's student lot #2, located on Hanover Street between Second and Front streets, next to the Schwartz Center.

CFCC's Nutt Street Parking Deck (entrance is at the corner of Red Cross and Nutt streets)

The following parking decks in downtown Wilmington will also be free of charge to those traveling to Eagle Point Golf Club:

New Hanover County Library Parking Deck: 201 Chestnut Street (enter on Second Street)

City of Wilmington Second Street Parking Deck: 114 N. Second Street

City of Wilmington Market Street Parking Deck: 115 Market Street

Convention Center Parking Deck: 515 Nutt Street

Drivers should not park in reserved spots in each of these decks.

With this additional parking, there will be more than 2,500 free parking spots available in downtown Wilmington over the weekend. Wells Fargo Championship spectators are encouraged to take advantage of this downtown parking and utilize the free shuttles from the downtown transportation hub. A free trolley will run from or near these parking locations to the transportation hub. Ride shares can also be dropped off and picked up at the hub.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.