Dedication event set for Fort Fisher recreation area project

A dedication ceremony will be held Friday, May 12, for the improved amenities at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area.

The public is invited to the event, which kicks off at 2 p.m.

The project, which involved improvements to the restrooms and picnic facilities at the visitor center complex, cost $488,000 and was part of the Connect NC bond referendum approved by voters last year.

"North Carolinians presented North Carolina State Parks with a vote of confidence during our centennial year by approving the Connect NC bond issue to improve state parks, the N.C. Zoological Park, universities and other infrastructure needs throughout the state,” said Mike Murphy, state parks director. “As a result, visitors to Fort Fisher SRA, numbering more than 800,000 each year, will see real improvements to their experience at the state park.”

Secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Susi H. Hamilton is expected to speak at the event.

