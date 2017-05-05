CIM anchor becomes Hole 1 Marshal at PGA tournament

You probably know Bob Bonner as a morning anchor for WECT's Carolina in the Morning, but Friday he took on a new persona at the Wells Fargo Championship - Hole 1 Marshal.

If you've been watching the coverage this week, you know how excited Bonner has been to report on the tournament, and his enthusiasm didn't go unnoticed by organizers, hence the temporary job title.

As the marshal of the first hole, Bonner was responsible for making sure the crowd was quiet and cell phones were off as the pros teed off.

"It was honestly pretty cool," Bonner said. "It's not a great responsibility, but it was pretty cool to BE on that first tee when the best players in the world are hitting the ball."

Hold up: WHAT?! Look who's all official now. Thanks for still remembering me now that you're in the big time, @BobBonnerTV! pic.twitter.com/jARK5QjIg7 — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) May 5, 2017

