Woman's purse stolen when she stops at vending machine

A woman told law enforcement that a man stole her purse when she stopped to get a drink from a vending machine in Chadbourn early Friday morning.

According to Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials, a 35-year-old woman stopped her vehicle at vending machine in the 6500 block of Joe Brown Highway South at approximately 12:30 a.m. As she was looking for money for to purchase a drink, she said a man opened the passenger door and demanded her money.

The victim gave the suspect her purse. He then fled on foot in the direction of Tabor City on Joe Brown Highway.

Medication, money and identification cards were among the items in the stolen purse.

The investigation is ongoing.

