Bladenboro man charged with robbing guests at his home at gunpoint

A Bladenboro man allegedly pulled a gun on two people at his home and robbed them of hundreds of dollars in cash.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, the two victims went to the Han-dee Hugo on North Main Street in Bladenboro Thursday and reported that they had been robbed at gunpoint by 32-year-old Abdul Jabbar Tucker.

The victims told deputies they were visiting Tucker as his residence on Lawrence Brown Road when he pulled out a handgun and forced them to hand over $1,900 in cash.

Investigators arrested Tucker hours later and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Officials said Tucker was still on probation after serving 8 years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Bladen County.

