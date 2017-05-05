Course superintendent on ground crews' response to rain: 'They knocked it out of the ballpark'

Fans are reminded to watch their step as pine straw and steep hills can be slick. (Source: WECT)

The rain poured on the Eagle Point golf course Friday morning, dumping about 1-3 inches of water.

According to Craig Walsh, course superintendent, most of the greens have been repaired, but areas of standing water won't recede until the tide goes down.

"We waited the storm out this morning, and it did a little bit more damage than what we expected, because it came down so fast," Walsh said. "As soon as they gave us the all clear around 8 a.m. we sent the guys out, and they knocked it out of the ballpark like they always do."

The greens will be a little softer, thanks to the rain, making it a little easier for the professionals on day two of the Wells Fargo Championship.

“It’s going to be a little bit easier today,” Walsh said. “There’s no doubt about that, it’ll soften them up, but you know these greens dry out really fast, so it’s not a concern of ours if the sun will come out this afternoon.”

