MISSING: Bladenboro man last seen April 6

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Sanford Hardin, Jr., 39, of Hester Mill Road in Bladenboro, was last seen April 6 near mile marker #3 on Interstate 95, just north of North Carolina/South Carolina border.

He was driving a black 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, with NC registration CAE-5269. He was pulling a 1985 Mako Model 238 boat with registration number NC-5073Ec, with the name Megan Marie on the side.

Hardin is 5’9” and approximately 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

