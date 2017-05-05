6 arrested in Bladen County undercover drug operation, probation sweep

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of six individuals following undercover operations by the department's narcotics agents in conjunction with state probation and parole officers.

According to officials, Anthony Porter, 47, of Tar Heel was arrested following a search of his residence on Maysville Lane. Deputies and probation officers found an indoor marijuana grown operation at the home.

Porter was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felony, and a probation violation. He was given a $2 million bond. Authorities said Porter has 109 criminal offenses since he turned 16 years old.

Undercover narcotics agents with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office arrested two men following a controlled buy. Christopher Deaver, 27, of Bladenboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.

Anthony Holt, 50, of Haw River, NC, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver crack cocaine, manufacture crack cocaine, sell cocaine, and deliver cocaine. His bond was set at $30,000.

Narcotics agents arrested Shannon Peterson, 28, after serving arrest warrants at her home in Oakdale Homes in Clarkton. She was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. She was given a $4,000 bond.

While at Peterson's home, deputies located two men with outstanding warrants.

Taquay Newkirk, 26, of Whiteville, allegedly had a stolen gun in his possession when deputies were arresting him. He was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and manufacture cocaine. His bond was set at $50,000.

Erik Johnson, 24, of Elizabethtown, was also taken into custody and served with five warrants for failure to appear in district court for traffic-related offenses. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.