Fans snag souvenirs before tournament ends

Fans young and old flocked to the greens at Eagle Point this week to spot their favorite golfer playing in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Many people took a break from the action to pick out a souvenir from their time at the tournament. People can pick up everything from fan flags and shirts to sunglasses and golf gear.

Many kids had hats in hand while their parents purchased a Sharpie in hopes of getting a golfer's autograph. But those who have been to PGA events before suggested getting something you'll get some use out of.

"A shirt is always good because when you go to another place to represent or go on vacation, you can say you've been there and they've been there," said Tee Galletto, a spectator who said souvenirs are great conversation starters.

There are a few different shops around Eagle Point.

One is located to the right of the main gate, and another is near the Wells Fargo Social Hub.

