SILVER ALERT: Missing Jacksonville man has ties to Bladen County

A missing Jacksonville man who is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert may be in the Bladen County area.

According to officials, David Michael McKoy, 61, was last seen at the Walmart on North Marine Drive in Jacksonville.

The NC Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for McKoy because he is suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Authorities say he has previous ties to Fayetteville and Elizabethtown.

McKoy is 6'1" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on McKoy's whereabouts should call Detective Ramirez with the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-455-4000.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.