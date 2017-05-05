'Good Behavior' to film at Winter Park Elementary

A crew with the TNT show Good Behavior will film scenes at Winter Park Elementary on Friday, May 12. (Source: TNT)

A crew with the TNT show Good Behavior will film scenes at Winter Park Elementary on Friday, May 12.

The crew will be filming interior school scenes from 4 to 11 p.m.

According to a film permit, two cast members and approximately 100 crew members will be involved.

