'Good Behavior' to film at Winter Park Elementary

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A crew with the TNT show Good Behavior will film scenes at Winter Park Elementary on Friday, May 12.

The crew will be filming interior school scenes from 4 to 11 p.m.

According to a film permit, two cast members and approximately 100 crew members will be involved.

