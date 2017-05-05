Two Seahawk golfers selected to play in NCAA Championship

UNCW golfers Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge have been selected to compete as individuals at the NCAA Championships on May 15-17 at the College Grove Regional hosted by Middle Tennessee State. (Source: UNCW)

UNCW golfers Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge have been selected to compete as individuals at the NCAA Championships on May 15-17 at the College Grove Regional hosted by Middle Tennessee State.

Cover and Eldridge competed in the championship last year, finishing 14th and 39th, respectively, at the Franklin Regional.

"Patrick and Thomas are deserving of their selections," UNCW head coach Matt Clark said. "They both have been consistent and excelled this season. I believe some of their best golf lies ahead of them."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.