UNCW's largest graduation ceremonies begin today

UNCW will hold its largest commencement exercises to date on Friday and Saturday. (Source: WECT)

UNCW will hold its largest commencement exercises to date on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said more than 2,200 undergraduates, 400 graduate students and 15 doctoral students will take part.

Here is the schedule for the ceremonies:

Friday May 5

2 p.m., Cameron School of Business

Guest speaker: Donald E. Godwin '69, Chairman and CEO of Godwin, Bowman & Martinez

5:30 p.m., Watson College of Education and the College of Health and Human Services

Guest speaker: Bobbie J. Cavnar, 2016 North Carolina Teacher of the Year

Saturday, May 6

9:30 a.m., Sciences and Humanities in the College of Arts and Sciences

Guest speaker: Susan McCaffray, UNCW Professor of History



1 p.m., Creative Arts, Social Sciences and Graduate Liberal Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences

Guest speaker: Kemille Moore, UNCW College of Arts and Sciences Associate Dean

Doors will open to the public an hour prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required for admission and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.