Wells Fargo transportation, tee times delayed three hours

Officials with the Wells Fargo Championship announced that tee times for Friday morning's second round has been delayed by three hours due to inclement weather.

Transportation to Eagle Point also is delayed by two and a half hours.

First tee times now are scheduled for 9:50 a.m. Shuttle service now is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

"We always hate rain delays," tournament executive director Kym Hougham said. "With nobody on the course it makes it the safest time for it to happen for players and spectators."

A total of 110 staff and volunteers are on site to begin course preparations once the weather system moves through the area.

A look at Eagle Point after this morning's showers & tornado warnings. Lots of pooling. Haven't noticed a lot of debris.@wectnews #PGAinILM pic.twitter.com/uCUeJU2OTw — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) May 5, 2017

