Weather could delay transportation to Wells Fargo tournament

With the possibility of severe weather in Wilmington on Friday, changes could be made in the way fans get to the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.

An email from the Wells Fargo director of communications on Thursday night said that in the event of dangerous weather conditions that might delay the start of play Friday morning, all buses and shuttles will not depart from designated tournament lots until it is deemed safe for players, volunteers, spectators and media to be at the golf course.

Stayed tuned to WECT News, WECT.com, the WECT weather app and visit the Wells Fargo Championship website for alerts and updates.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.