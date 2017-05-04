Wells Fargo Championship Round 2 tee times - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wells Fargo Championship Round 2 tee times

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Friday

FIRST TEE
Time
6:50 AM Harris English, Mark Wilson, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
7:01 AM Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen
7:12 AM Geoff Ogilvy, Boo Weekley, Greg Owen
7:23 AM Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk, Kevin Na
7:34 AM Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry, Vijay Singh
7:45 AM Hudson Swafford, Graeme McDowell, Nick Watney
7:56 AM Greg Chalmers, Troy Merritt, Robert Streb
8:07 AM Will MacKenzie, David Hearn, Luke List
8:18 AM Johnson Wagner, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Blaum
8:29 AM Lucas Glover, Derek Fathauer, Brett Stegmaier
8:40 AM Brad Fritsch, Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power
8:51 AM Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Campbell
9:02 AM Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz, Savio Nazareth
12:00 PM Michael Thompson, Andres Gonzales, Soren Kjeldsen
12:11 PM Bob Estes, Shane Bertsch, Harold Varner III
12:22 PM Ryo Ishikawa, Tim Wilkinson, Patrick Rodgers
12:33 PM Nick Taylor, Ernie Els, Alex Noren
12:44 PM William McGirt, Smylie Kaufman, Webb Simpson
12:55 PM Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk
1:06 PM Dustin Johnson, Davis Love III, Bill Haas
1:17 PM Ken Duke, Roberto Castro, John Peterson
1:28 PM Brendon Todd, Scott Brown, Zac Blair
1:39 PM Angel Cabrera, Cameron Percy, C.T. Pan
1:50 PM Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Rick Lamb
2:01 PM Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton
2:12 PM Tom Hoge, Miguel Angel Carballo, Carter Jenkins
10TH TEE
Time
6:50 AM Matt Jones, Chez Reavie, Chris Stroud
7:01 AM Camilo Villegas, Morgan Hoffmann, Whee Kim
7:12 AM Seung-Yul Noh, Cameron Tringale, Mark Hubbard
7:23 AM Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink
7:34 AM Billy Hurley III, Daniel Berger, Steven Bowditch
7:45 AM Wesley Bryan, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey
7:56 AM James Hahn, J.B. Holmes, Phil Mickelson
8:07 AM Brian Harman, Jason Bohn, Chad Collins
8:18 AM Kevin Streelman, Derek Ernst, Martin Flores
8:29 AM Brendon de Jonge, Tag Ridings, Steve Wheatcroft
8:40 AM Steven Alker, Julian Etulain, Brett Drewitt
8:51 AM Mark Anderson, Bobby Wyatt, Zack Sucher
9:02 AM Tyler Aldridge, Nicholas Lindheim, Blake Kennedy
12:00 PM Rory Sabbatini, Stuart Appleby, Kyle Reifers
12:11 PM Chesson Hadley, Charlie Beljan, Ricky Barnes
12:22 PM Carl Pettersson, Dominic Bozzelli, J.T. Poston
12:33 PM Mackenzie Hughes, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen
12:44 PM Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson, Ben Martin
12:55 PM D.A. Points, David Lingmerth, Brian Gay
1:06 PM Pat Perez, Peter Malnati, Alex Cejka
1:17 PM Bryce Molder, Willy Wilcox, Byeong Hun An
1:28 PM Scott Stallings, Martin Laird, Spencer Levin
1:39 PM Francesco Molinari, Shawn Stefani, Patton Kizzire
1:50 PM Brandon Hagy, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck
2:01 PM Sam Saunders, Ryan Armour, Chase Koepka
2:12 PM Andrew Johnston, Joel Dahmen, Justin Lower
