Bond set at $3.6 million for man accused of sex crimes

A man is facing additional child sex crime charges in Pender County.

Haywood Elwood Garner, a 69-year-old from Hampstead, was charged Thursday by the Pender County Sheriff's Office with two counts statutory rape of a child, two counts statutory sex offense of a child, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of crimes against nature.

The new charges stem from offenses that took place between 1998 and 1999 involving a child under the age of 16. Garner's bail was increased by $1,000,000 and he remains in the Pender County Jail with bail set at $3,625,000.

Garner was initially charged in October 2016 with child sex crimes involving a 4-year-old victim. Thursday's charges involve a sixth child Garner is accused of violating.

Investigators say they believe there might be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Leatherwood at 910-259-0191 or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

