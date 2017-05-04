How to cope on Mother's Day if you've lost your mom

Mother's Day can be difficult for those who lost their moms. (Source: Lower Cape Fear Hospice)

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14.

The day can be a difficult one for those who have lost their mothers.

In anticipation of the grief that is associated with Mother's Day, Lower Cape Fear Hospice will host a Healing Arts workshop for adult daughters who have lost their mothers.

The workshop is Saturday, May 6 at the Phillips Life Care & Counseling Center in Wilmington.

Lorraine Perry, Healing Arts coordinator and bereavement counselor, will lead the workshop and provide ways for daughters to cope.

