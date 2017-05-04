Surf City police work to recruit cameras for new program

The Surf City Police Department is recruiting residents for a new community policing program. (Source: WECT)

The Surf City Police Department is recruiting residents for a new community policing program. More Eyes to Deter Crime will register home or business owner's cameras to the police department.

Sergeant James Horne of the department said around 10 cameras have been registered so far, but he hopes to register up to 200.

“We’re a small town, small department, small area," Horne said. "We can’t afford to put cameras up on every street corner. By having this program in place, it allows us to broaden our reach a little bit.”

Registration is voluntary and video surveillance systems are not monitored or controlled by the Surf City Police Department.

"No big brother here," Horne said. "“When someone participates in the program, they maintain total ownership of the system. They maintain total ownership of video on their system. We do not have remote access to it. We have no access to it except what the owner gives us.”

James Conway registered immediately after his camera helped catch a suspect breaking into his neighbor's house earlier this month.

“Within a minute I saw the person up against my car, called the police in Surf City and sent it to them,” Conway said. “They called me back and said they knew who it was and he had a slew of charges and it was pretty much a done deal.”

Conway said he was happy to help the department, and encourages other people to register their security system.

"Even though I technically wasn’t a victim, my neighbors were, and I was happy to lend assistance to them,” he said.

People can register for the More Eyes to Deter Crime program online, or submit a completed registration form at the Surf City Police Department. Registration can be canceled at any time.

