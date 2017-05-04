Suspect wanted in Bladen Co. shooting arrested in Whiteville

A Clarkton man wanted in connection to a shooting in Bladen County last year was arrested in Columbus County Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals service arrested Michaaveeis Donnvick Brown, 25, in the 2400 block of Golf Course Road in Whiteville.

Brown is accused of shooting a victim with a handgun following a verbal argument back in August 2016. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office charged Brown with numerous offenses including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brown also faces several failure-to-appears in Columbus County in connection to breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods charges.

