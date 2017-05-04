Rule committee keeps the pros on their toes

Rules official Mark Russell says everything at the Wells Fargo Championship has gone smoothly so far. (Source: WECT)

Members of the PGA Tour Rules Committee know the rules like the back of their hand. One wrong decision could cost a player millions of dollars.

Their goal is to keep the competition fair. If a golfer's ball takes a bad lie in the pine needles and they do something to put it in a better position, they have every right to add strokes to the player's score.

Rules official Mark Russell says everything at the Wells Fargo Championship has gone smoothly so far. That's typically the case, in his experience.

"By far the biggest problem we have is the weather," Russell said. "It's very difficult to get four straight days, especially in the southeastern springtime, without a weather change. That's by far the biggest problem we have. If we have good weather, we can handle it."

If a player does violate the rules, Russell of another one of the seven officials stationed around the course will step in. A penalty stroke can certainly derail a player's tournament score.

