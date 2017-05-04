'Deadly Showers of Cast Iron' coming to Fort Fisher

A 32-pound rifled and banded cannon is fired. (Source: NC Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources)

An artillery program will soon be bringing booms to Fort Fisher.

“Deadly Showers of Cast Iron” is scheduled for May 13 at the historic site located in Kure Beach. Highlighting the program will be the firing of the newly refurbished 32-pound rifled and banded seacoast cannon.

Daytime firings will be held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. A special nighttime firing demonstration begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $5 per person for those 12 and older. Kids under 12 get in free.

Tickets will only be sold on the day of the event. Visitors are encouraged to arrive well before 8 p.m. to attend the night firings.

Immediately following the program, the site will raffle off the reproduction garrison flag flown over Shepherd’s Battery throughout the day. You must be present to win.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site is located at 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd. S, Kure Beach, NC. Call 910-458-5538 for more information.

