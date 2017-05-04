Dustin Johnson shows no rust in return from injury

Dustin Johnson shot a 2-under 70 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

The world's No. 1 golfer, Dustin Johnson, played his first competitive round Thursday since pulling out of the Masters with a back injury in early April.

"I feel good. As far as physically, no issues," Johnson said after finishing his round at Eagle Point Golf Club. "That's a good thing. I just need to get some rounds in, get some more reps, but I feel like the golf swing's in good shape. If I hit it like I did today the next few days, then I'll be right there on Sunday."

Johnson is in the mix at the Wells Fargo Championship after firing a first round 2-under 70.

"I mean, I felt pretty good," Johnson said. "A couple shots, you know, just like a couple pitches I didn't hit great, but I don't think that was rust."

Johnson, who had only played one full round at Eagle Point before Thursday, had glowing reviews for the course.

"I like it," he said. "I think it's a good course. It's challenging. The greens are perfect."

Johnson will tee off for his second round Friday at 1:06 p.m. on the 10th hole.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.