Area dentist office offering free dental care

A trip to the dentist can be scary, but people don't need to be frightened about their finances if they want dental care on Friday.

Dr. Tony Michelakis is providing free dental care as part of a Dentistry From The Heart event Friday at Coastal Cosmetic Family Dentistry on 3071 Southport Supply Road, Hwy. 211 in Bolivia.

Dentistry From The Heart started in 2001 and now has more than 200 annual events. Free extractions, fillings and cleanings are offered.

For more information on the Bolivia event, contact Jackie Pappas at 910-933-2409 or email jpappas@ccfdmail.com.

